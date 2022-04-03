DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

