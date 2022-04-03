Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

