Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

