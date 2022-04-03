DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,642.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.31 million and $62,642.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,276.76 or 0.99934062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00071249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

