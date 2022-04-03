Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.