Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

