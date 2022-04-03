Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT remained flat at $$3.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 190,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daktronics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.