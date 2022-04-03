DA Davidson Comments on Preferred Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

