DA Davidson Comments on Cadence Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.74 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,179,000 after buying an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after buying an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.