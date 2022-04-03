DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $30.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.94.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $474.20 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

