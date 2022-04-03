DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

