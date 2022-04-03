D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

DHI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

