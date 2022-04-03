Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Raised to $14.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.