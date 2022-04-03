CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock remained flat at $$90.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

