CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

