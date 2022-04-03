Cyclub (CYCLUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.44 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $266,279.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.07481177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.02 or 1.00087931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046701 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

