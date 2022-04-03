CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of CYBR opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,810,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

