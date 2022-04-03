Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 688,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.
Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.