Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 688,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

