Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTOS opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

