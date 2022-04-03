Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Sells $43,281.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWK stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $31,507,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 950,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $18,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

