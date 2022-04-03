CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

