CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

