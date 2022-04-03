CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTIC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 5,985,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.