CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTIC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 5,985,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

