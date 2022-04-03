Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $280,855.35 and $6,566.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

