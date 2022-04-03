Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.