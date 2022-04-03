Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $857.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

