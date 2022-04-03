Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.52 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

