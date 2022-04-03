Critical Survey: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) versus ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vacasa and ABM Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $889.06 million 3.96 -$142.03 million N/A N/A ABM Industries $6.23 billion 0.50 $126.30 million $1.87 24.80

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70% ABM Industries 1.91% 14.86% 5.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vacasa and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63 ABM Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vacasa presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

