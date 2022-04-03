Critical Review: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.62 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -48.06 Solid Power $2.71 million 142.71 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.96%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Solid Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.