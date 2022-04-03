Critical Comparison: VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) versus Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get VersaBank. alerts:

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank. and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.93%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than VersaBank..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank. and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million 4.34 $17.80 million $0.74 16.11 Grupo Financiero Galicia $3.20 billion 0.51 $357.72 million N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank..

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VersaBank. beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check products and services; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, letters, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides home and life, and pet insurance, as well as technical insurance with multi-risk coverage for companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,013 ATMs; and 1,095 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.