Critical Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Mogo -57.00% -19.52% -13.21%

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 3.87 $1.59 million N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 4.81 -$26.50 million ($0.47) -6.13

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Summary

Mogo beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

