CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,563,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,420. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

