Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.50

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 100972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35.

Creo Medical Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

