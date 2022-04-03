Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.50

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 100972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.