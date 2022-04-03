Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 7.2%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 3,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 846,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

