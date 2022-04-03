Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €152.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.57 ($152.28).

SAP stock opened at €99.75 ($109.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

