Cowen Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.86.
Shares of GNLN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
