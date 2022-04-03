Cowen Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 47.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.