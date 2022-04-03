Cowen Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $11.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

