Cowen Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

