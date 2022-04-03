Covalent (CQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $104.55 million and $3.50 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.07 or 0.07535410 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.51 or 0.99922948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00054540 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

