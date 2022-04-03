Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,360 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,827,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

