Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.