Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head to Head Survey

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 33.58% 23.16% 12.80% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 4 6 0 2.45 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.37 $1.16 billion $1.72 15.76 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 12.38 $160,000.00 $0.71 23.01

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

