Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.23%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

