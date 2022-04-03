CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.87. 35,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 over the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

