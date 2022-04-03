Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

