Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of COO opened at $428.42 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 124.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

