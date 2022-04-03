Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -247.17% -69.75% -61.32% Movano N/A -50.78% -47.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuwellis and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 665.31%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.92 million 1.24 -$19.58 million ($3.13) -0.31 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($1.51) -1.85

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Movano on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Movano (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

