Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,162.03

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,162.03 and traded as high as C$2,189.08. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,175.63, with a volume of 26,861 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,507.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2,119.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,162.03.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 79.2099979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

