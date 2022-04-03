Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.16.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -779.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

