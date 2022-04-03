Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CWCO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 188,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

