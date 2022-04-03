Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CWCO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 188,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
